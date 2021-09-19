Danny Amendola start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Danny Amendola was a late preseason add by the Houston Texans to bring a veteran presence to their wide receiver room. He was impressive in his debut with the team as he hauled in all five of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown. Amendola will probably be a better football player for the Texans than a fantasy football player, so don’t look too deeply into this performance.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Danny Amendola

Amendola did bring in a nice touchdown grab against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And yes, the Cleveland Browns just got absolutely torched by Tyreek Hill for an impressive 11 receptions and 197 yards. But Amendola is no Hill and quarterback Tyrod Taylor is no Patrick Mahomes, and you can’t automatically assume the Texans receivers are going to have the same success. Amendola hasn’t shown consistency for years and it seems lucky that he was relevant in Week 1.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Danny Amendola this week.