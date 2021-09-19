Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Brandin Cooks is one of the more underappreciated wide receivers in the league in both the NFL and fantasy football. He always seems to have value because he always seems to be involved in the passing game of whichever team he happens to be on. Even with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback, Cooks was able to put up over 100 yards receiving in the Houston Texans' first game of the season. Cooks was a sneaky value in fantasy drafts this year, and he wasted no time in letting everyone know.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks had 132 yards receiving on five receptions from seven targets. He had 15.7 fantasy points in half-point PPR scoring formats and this had him tied as the WR22 for the week. The rapport that he was able to build with Taylor over the course of the preseason was evident from the jump. While he doesn’t have the speed that Tyreek Hill has, Hill did just torch the Cleveland Browns defense for 197 receiving yards. I don’t think you should be expecting that kind of performance from Cooks, but he should still perform well as ‘ole reliable.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Brandin Cooks in Week 2.