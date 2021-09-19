Nico Collins and Anthony Miller start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Both Nico Collins and Anthony Miller are new to the Houston Texans. Collins, a rookie, played in his first NFL game in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miller was acquired via trade with the Chicago Bears in the offseason, and due to an injury missed the Texans’ Week 1 game. Miller is on pace to rejoin the team this weekend in their matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Nico Collins and WR Anthony Miller

Collins played fine in his NFL debut, but he didn’t quite light up the stat sheet as he had probably hoped. He was targeted three times but was only able to bring in one reception and it only went for seven yards. Collins figures to rotate into this offense at times and he looks like he may be the fourth or fifth receiving option on any particular week. While he may be a long-shot DFS play for certain weeks, he doesn’t retain any fantasy relevance at this point.

Miller has been out of action since dislocating his shoulder in the preseason. He was lucky to avoid surgery and the Texans are going to be happy to have him back. It may take him a week to get back to game speed, but he figures to eventually be the second receiving option in this offense. Whether or not this ends up helping him sustain fantasy relevance, will depend on his involvement in the offense and quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Miller isn’t a bad waiver wire pickup just in case.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Neither Nico Collins nor Anthony Miller is startable in fantasy football this week.