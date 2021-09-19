Pharaoh Brown start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Death, taxes and the Houston Texans utilizing a tight end that nobody was expecting them to. Okay, sure, Pharoah Brown looked like the tight end of the future for the Texans, but all signs were pointing to teammate Jordan Akins to be the one to expect fantasy production, if any occurred, out of. Brown is in his fourth season, his second in Houston, and is currently dealing with an upper-body injury that has him questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TE Pharaoh Brown

Brown looks like a nice and shiny new toy that the Texans found, but it remains to be seen how long that toy will shine. In 2020, Brown had a nice outing against the Cleveland Browns ironically enough, but then followed that directly up with five games where he was an absolute dud. In Week 1, Brown brought in four of five targets for 67 yards receiving which made him the TE13. If he can replicate this performance, there may be something to watch in Houston, but for now, he doesn’t deserve a roster spot.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Pharaoh Brown this week.