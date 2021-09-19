How to watch Saints vs. Panthers NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Saints had the most impressive Week 1 performance throughout the NFL as they completely dominated the Green Bay Packers in all areas of the game in a 38-3 win. Early returns of the post-Drew Brees era were positive, though Jameis Winston didn’t throw the ball all that often. Five of his 14 pass attempts went for touchdowns, and New Orleans completely shut down Aaron Rodgers to just 133 passing yards and a pair of interceptions.

Sam Darnold got the best of his former team when the Panthers beat the New York Jets 19-14 on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey did not play much in 2020, and he was given a full workload 30 total touches that included 21 rushing attempts with nine receptions, combining for 187 yards from scrimmage. He is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, and he’s going to be fun all season as long as he can stay healthy.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Saints vs. Panthers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Saints -210, Panthers +175