How to watch Bengals vs. Bears NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The Bengals played in the first of two Week 1 games that went into overtime, and they came away with a 27-24 home victory over the Minnesota Vikings on a last-second field goal. Joe Burrow made his return from a torn ACL and MCL, and the Cincinnati passing game looked good as his former college teammate Ja’Marr Chase went for 101 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL game.

The Bears did not play well in front of a national TV audience as they struggled to a 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. Andy Dalton is likely to be the guy at quarterback in this game with a small dash of Justin Fields. Chicago’s best offense at this point is running back David Montgomery, but the Bears did very little to stop Matthew Stafford and the passing game in Week 1.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bengals vs. Bears

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Bears -155, Bengals +135