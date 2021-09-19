How to watch Rams vs. Colts NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Rams are in win-now mode, and they looked like a great team in Week 1 with their new quarterback Matthew Stafford. He played a fantastic game in a 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears, completing 20 of 26 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. He went Cooper Kupp’s way 10 times and completed seven passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. Darrell Henderson Jr. received a significant workload with 16 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Carson Wentz did not seem to be limited all that much from a health perspective after undergoing foot surgery during training camp, but Indianapolis lost in his Colts debut 28-16 to the Seattle Seahawks. Wentz did not get much protection, and the top two pass catchers were running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, and the rushing game struggled in 30 attempts.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Rams -195, Colts +165