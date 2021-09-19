How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Bills started out with a 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Josh Allen is likely to play much better than he did in the season opener. He threw the ball 51 times for just 270 yards, and 14 targets went to Stefon Diggs, who was held in check for nine receptions with 69 yards. Devin Singletary rushed for 72 yards on 11 carries, while Zach Moss was a surprise scratch. Buffalo limited the Steelers to just 252 total yards, but offense will need to play much better on Sunday.

The Dolphins earned a big season-opening victory over the New England Patriots to spoil Mac Jones’ debut. Miami wasn’t overly impressive offensively in a 17-16 loss, finishing with just 259 total yards. Tua Tagovailoa’s performance wasn’t too inspiring with 202 yards with a touchdown and interception. He will get wide receiver Will Fuller back on Sunday after missing time with a suspension.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bills vs. Dolphins

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Bills -3.5, Dolphins +160