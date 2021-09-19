How to watch 49ers vs. Eagles NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The 49ers survived what would’ve been an incredible comeback from the Detroit Lions in Week 1 in a 41-33 victory. Jimmy Garoppolo had an incredibly high passing yardage total for the limited attempts he had, completing 17 of 25 passes for 314 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Trey Lance entered the game on a few occasions as he made his NFL debut. Raheem Mostert was injured in Week 1 and is not going to play the rest of the season, and Elijah Mitchell rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown. Trey Sermon figures to be in the mix as well.

Jalen Hurts played one of the best games of his career, completing 27 of 35 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns through the air in a 32-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. He also rushed for 62 yards on seven attempts. Young wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor played well with six receptions each, and both found the end zone. Eagles backs Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell played well in what was a great start to the season for Philadelphia.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

49ers vs. Eagles

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: 49ers -180, Eagles +155