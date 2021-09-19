How to watch Falcons vs. Bucs NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Atlanta put together one of the worst performances during Week 1 of the NFL season. The Falcons were blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles and could not find a way to stop Jalen Hurts. Matt Ryan did not find success pushing the ball down the field, completing 21 of 35 passes for just 164 yards without a touchdown or interception. Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts caught four of eight targets for 31 yards in his NFL debut, but it was a season opener to forget as a team.

The Buccaneers have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, and they showed it off in the league’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys in a 31-29 victory. Tom Brady completed 32 of 50 passes for 379 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski all finished with at least 90 receiving yards and combined for four touchdowns. The running game didn’t have much success, but there is no reason to believe Tampa Bay is not a Super Bowl contender.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Falcons vs. Bucs

Kickoff: 4:05p p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Buccaneers -675, Falcons +475