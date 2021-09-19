Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, September 19th

We have a 15-game schedule in the majors on Sunday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 12 games starting at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Sunday, September 19th.

Orioles vs. Red Sox, 1:10 p.m. ET

Xander Bogaerts ($4,800)

J.D. Martinez ($4,600)

Bobby Dalbec ($3,300)

For our first team stack, we are going to roll with the Boston Red Sox, who will be going up against Baltimore Orioles starter Austin Wells. Wells got roughed up in his last start against the New York Yankees, where he allowed 5 earned runs and 3 HRs in 4.0 IP. The 24-year-old pitcher has now given up an incredible 28 earned runs in only 11.1 IP.

With that in mind, the Red Sox should be able to score a ton of runs in the series finale. If you are going to go with a Boston stack, then make sure you have Bobby Dalbec. He has been on fire at the plate, recording a hit in four consecutive games and averaging 13 FPPG in his last seven games.

Twins vs. Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m. ET

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($6,100)

Teoscar Hernandez ($4,800)

Breyvic Valera ($2,800)

The Blue Jays will be our second team stack as they’ll be facing the Twins, who will be going with a bullpen game and starting reliever Luke Farrell. He has a stellar 1.31 ERA in 20.1 IP, but the rest of the Twins’ bullpen has a 4.53 ERA, which one of the worst in the American League.

For this team stack, we are going to sneak in a value play option in Breyvic Valera. The 29-year-old infielder has put some quality production recently, averaging 9.4 FPPG in his last 5 games. Adding a player like Valera in DFS could free you up to spend more of your salary at another spot.

Padres vs. Cardinals, 2:15 p.m. ET

Tommy Edman ($4,900)

Paul Goldschmidt ($4,600)

Tyler O’Neill ($4,200)

To wrap up teams stacks for Sunday afternoon, we’re going to with the St. Louis Cardinals, who have won seven consecutive games and averaging 6.3 runs per game. The Cards will be facing San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jake Arrieta, who has not looked great at all this entire season.

Arrieta has a ridiculously high 7.05 ERA and has allowed a home run in three straight starts. With the way that St. Louis is hitting, it would not be a surprise to see them pile on the runs early.