Tracking MLB betting action for Sunday, September 19th

We have a full 15-game schedule in the majors Sunday, beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET with the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

The last time we did best bets on Thursday, we originally had two bets picked out. However, with Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez being scratched from his start against the Texas Rangers, the only bet on the board was the Chicago White Sox on the run line -1.5 (+105) vs. the Los Angeles Angels.

But we could land the plus-money win as the White Sox got smacked by the Angels 9-3 in the series finale. Los Angeles jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first five innings and the Sox could not recover.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, September 19th

Anthony DeSclafani over 4.5 strikeouts (+105) vs. Atlanta

To start off the jammed-packed Sunday slate in the majors, we are going to go with a plus-money player prop. The San Francisco Giants are looking for the three-game sweep over the Atlanta Braves this afternoon and will have Anthony DeSclafani on the mound. The 31-year-old starting pitcher has done well this season with a 12-6 record, 3.24 ERA, and 140 strikeouts in 152.2 IP.

DeSclafani has gone over 4.5 strikeouts in 15 out of 28 starts this season, which includes 2 out of his 3 last starts. This will be DeSclafani’s second time that he’s facing the Braves in the last few weeks. In his first start, which came off of a IL stint, the veteran pitcher had 4 strikeouts in 3.0 IP. If he was able to do that in only three innings of work, I think he can go over this number with 5-6 innings of work. The Braves’ offense is averaging 8.95 strikeouts per game this season and 10.67 strikeouts in their last three games.

