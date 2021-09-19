Best DFS lineup strategy for Chiefs vs. Ravens on Sunday night

This week’s Sunday Night Football matchup will be a marquee battle of two AFC contenders as the Kansas City Chiefs head east to meet the Baltimore Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs opened the season in exciting fashion, engineering a second half comeback to down the Cleveland Browns 33-29. On Monday Night Football, the Baltimore Ravens got themselves in a wild overtime bout with the Las Vegas Raiders to open the season, falling 33-27.

Let’s look at some of the best plays for those playing DK Showdown this week.

Injuries

The hits for the Ravens kept coming this week with WR Marquise Brown (ankle), WR Devin Duvernay (groin), and CB Marlon Humphrey (back) all listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s game. They will also be without defensive end Derek Wolfe, who didn’t practice at all this week.

The Chiefs had a few players like WR Tyreek Hill (toe), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), and DE Frank Clark (hamstring) battling various ailments, but they all should be good to go.

Captain’s Chair

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Mahomes generated 36.3 fantasy points in last week’s win over the Browns. The 503 million-dollar man threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns through the air and also ran one in as the Chiefs furiously came back in the second half. He’ll be aggressive in trying to get the upper hand on a weakened Baltimore defense early.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs

Hill led all Chiefs offensive performers last week with 40.1 fantasy points last week, snagging 11 of his 15 targets for 197 yards and a touchdown. He’s always a threat to torch defenders and if Mahomes is aggressive, you could be assured that Hill will have himself another stellar night.

Value Plays

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens — $6,200

Andrews had a quiet game in the team’s opener on Monday Night Football last week, only catching three of five targets for 20 yards in the loss. He’s due for a bigger game and with Marquise Brown dealing with a nagging ankle injury, there’s potential for Andrews to command more targets.

Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs — $4,600

Hardman snagged just three receptions for 19 yards in the win last week but there’s potential for Mahomes to start spreading his targets around, especially if the Ravens defense start bracketing Tyreek Hill. Invest in him as a possible breakout candidate for this game.