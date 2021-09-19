Darren Waller off to slow start Week 2 vs. Steelers

After leading all skill players with 18 targets in Week 1, Raiders tight end Darren Waller enters halftime with just a single target so far in Week 2 against the Steelers. Waller racked up 10 catches for 101 receiving yards and a score in Week 1, playing 94% of offensive snaps in the team’s primetime matchup versus the Ravens.

Waller is not injured and has been on the field for the bulk of offensive snaps despite his disappointing start for fantasy football. His lone catch of the day so far came on a third-down play which was short of the first down, though the team was able to convert on fourth-and-one. Waller saw one target in the end zone as the Raiders made a final attempt to score before the half.

Waller was noted as a focal point for the Steelers defense heading into Week 2 after his big 2021 NFL season debut. Heading into halftime, Waller’s got just one catch for 8 receiving yards.