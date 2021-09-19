Alvin Kamara off to slow start Week 2 vs. Panthers

After another outstanding performance last season, New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara has started off the 2021 regular season slowly. In Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Kamara had a solid game on the ground with 83 yards on 20 carries. He also had 8 receiving yards and a touchdown. However, he has struggled immensely in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

The 26-year-old running back has been held in check by the Panthers’ stout run defense. He only has four rushing yards on four carries, along with three receptions for 17 yards. Simply put, this has been a game to not remember for him and the rest of the offense. Kamara’s struggles is a microcosm of New Orleans’ running game, which has been held to 19 yards.

However, despite the lack of the running game, Kamara will not be benched as he’s the Saints’ best offensive player. We can just chalk this performance up to the Panthers being the better team this week.

UPDATE: With under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the situation has not improved. Kamara has eight rushing attempts for five yards and has had two more targets that resulted in no catches.