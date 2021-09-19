Browns WR Jarvis Landry OUT with knee injury in Week 2 vs. Texans

UPDATE: Jarvis Landry is out with a knee injury against the Texans. Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Shwartz are the remaining starters with Odell Beckham Jr. already out this week.

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt a potentially huge blow early in their Week 2 game against the Houston Texans as WR Jarvis Landry has exited with an apparent leg injury. He is questionable to return to the contest.

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry walking to locker room with medical personnel — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) September 19, 2021

Losing Landry is something the Browns do not need considering they are already without star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was ruled out earlier this week as he still works his way back from the season-ending ACL tear he suffered last season.

Landry has a productive day in Cleveland’s 33-29 Week 1 loss at the Kansas Chiefs last Sunday, catching five passes for 71 yards. He was second in receiving yards behind David Njoku, who had three receptions for 76 yards.

Without Landry, Baker Mayfield and the Browns will most likely look towards rookie Anthony Schwartz as the top receiver option. He had three receptions for 69 yards in his NFL debut last week.