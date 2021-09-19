Tua Tagovailoa suffers rib injury, x-rays negative for Week 2

UPDATE: The good news is that x-rays were negative on Tagovailoa’s ribs, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. But Pelissero does say he is in extreme pain. This will likely be a pain management problem moving forward.

UPDATE: Tagovailoa has a rib injury and is questionable to return, per Cameron Wolfe. Jacoby Brissett just threw and interception.

UPDATE: Jacoby Brissett is in for Tua Tagovailoa on the drive following his Tagovailoa’s injury. There is no word on the exact injury at this point. Tagovailoa was 1-of-4 for 13 yards before he was forced from the game.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off after a big hit from A.J. Epenesa on fourth down. Jacoby Brissett is Miami’s backup and would take over if Tagovailoa can’t return.