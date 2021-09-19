Justin Fields remains in with Andy Dalton questionable to return in Week 2

UPDATE: Fields has remained in and appears to be the quarterback for the time being. Dalton has not been ruled out, but he is on the sideline with a knee injury at the moment.

UPDATE: This is a roller coaster, but Andy Dalton looked stiff when returning to the game and after the series was over, he went back to the locker room. The team announced he is questionable to return.

UPDATE: Dalton has returned to the game. Justin Fields will have to wait a little longer.

UPDATE: Dalton’s injury doesn’t appear to be devastating, as he is working on the sideline.

Andy Dalton jogging around and mimicking dropbacks on the sideline. Hopefully a good sign for him#CINvsCHI — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) September 19, 2021

Chicago Bears QB Andy Dalton suffers an injury and has to come out of the game. Rookie Justin Fields has come into the game. Dalton’s injury appeared to be a non-contact injury to his lower leg as he scrambled out of bounds. We’ll keep you updated.

It appears Andy Dalton got hurt when he landed awkwardly following a 14-yard run.pic.twitter.com/96zbVzEvJS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2021

Dalton had a touchdown pass earlier to Allen Robinson and had completed 7-of-8 passes for 41 yards. This could be Fields the rest of the day.