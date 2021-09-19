Baker Mayfield suffers left arm injury, but returns to game in Week 2 vs. Texans

Update 1:58 p.m. ET : Mayfield has re-entered the game. We’ll see if the injury affects his play.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has exited their Week 2 battle against the Houston Texans with an apparent injury to his left arm or shoulder. He has entered the locker room and there’s currently no timetable on when he’ll return. Veteran backup Case Keenum has taken over in his place.

Mayfield suffered the injury while trying to make a tackle after throwing an interception to Texans defensive back Justin Reid.

Here's the Baker Mayfield interception and subsequent injury.



Seems like Anthony Schwartz gave up on his route, so it ends up being an overthrown INT.



Baker gets in on the tackle, and Justin Reid drove hard right through Mayfield's left shoulder.pic.twitter.com/20MA6sTH2b — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) September 19, 2021

This is obviously a huge blow to a Cleveland Browns offense that has already been bitten by the injury bug early in the season. First, star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was ruled out for the second straight game earlier this week as he works his way back from a season-ending ACL tear a year ago. Then earlier this afternoon, fellow star receiver Jarvis Landry went to the locker room with a knee injury and is still questionable to return.