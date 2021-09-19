 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baker Mayfield suffers left arm injury, but returns to game in Week 2 vs. Texans

Browns QB Baker Mayfield suffered an injury in Week 2 , but has returned to the game. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon Updated
Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the first quarter in the game against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Update 1:58 p.m. ET : Mayfield has re-entered the game. We’ll see if the injury affects his play.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has exited their Week 2 battle against the Houston Texans with an apparent injury to his left arm or shoulder. He has entered the locker room and there’s currently no timetable on when he’ll return. Veteran backup Case Keenum has taken over in his place.

Mayfield suffered the injury while trying to make a tackle after throwing an interception to Texans defensive back Justin Reid.

This is obviously a huge blow to a Cleveland Browns offense that has already been bitten by the injury bug early in the season. First, star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was ruled out for the second straight game earlier this week as he works his way back from a season-ending ACL tear a year ago. Then earlier this afternoon, fellow star receiver Jarvis Landry went to the locker room with a knee injury and is still questionable to return.

