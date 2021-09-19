Tyrod Taylor out with hamstring injury Week 2, Davis Mills in

Houston Texans starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor has exited Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Rookie backup Davis Mills has taken over in his place.

The injury happened shortly after he scrambled for a rushing touchdown to give Houston the lead.

Taylor was playing spectacularly in what was deemed a revenge game for him as he faced the franchise that ditched him for Baker Mayfield. Before the injury, he completed 10 of 11 of his passes for 125 yards and a touchdown through the air and scrambled for the 15-yard touchdown above.

The re-emergence of Taylor has been an early season revelation as he carved up the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 to lead the dysfunctional Texans to a Week 1 victory. He had no problem filling the void of Deshaun Watson, who is still not active for the team.