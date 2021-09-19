Derek Carr suffers injury in Week 2 vs. Steelers, probable to return

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had to be attended to after suffering a late hit in Sunday’s matchup at the Pittsburgh Steelers. The hit came right after he fired a touchdown pass to Foster Moreau to give the team the lead.

After a few minutes on the ground, Carr was able to walk back on the sideline and is listed as probable to return. Nathan Peterman is the backup quarterback for the Raiders.

Carr was having a productive afternoon for the Silver and Black, completing 19 of 25 pass attempts for 231 yards and the aforementioned touchdown as he tries to lead the Raiders to a 2-0 start to the 2021 season.

Las Vegas cannot afford to lose Carr for any extended period of time considering that true backup Marcus Mariota is currently on the IR with a quadriceps injury. Peterman has historically struggled when put into roles where he has to step in, so the Raiders are hoping this is just a stinger.