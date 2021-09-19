Christian McCaffrey (cramping) returns to game in Week 2

UPDATE: Christian McCaffrey has returned to the game and it is now a closer game, as the Saints are down 10 and are getting the ball back as we speak. We’ll likely see McCaffrey in full usage the rest of the way.

Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey has returned to the locker room with cramping in his calf. It’s likely not going to be a problem longterm, but he is officially questionable to return. With a 17-7 lead in the fourth quarter there is a chance they could keep him out even if he is able to return.

McCaffrey has rushed 17 times for 58 yards and has caught four passes for 56 yards. Chubba Hubbard is his backup and could see good run in the fourth quarter if McCaffrey can’t return.