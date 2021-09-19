Rams RB Darrell Henderson suffers rib injury, questionable in Week 2 vs. Colts

Los Angeles Rams starting running back Darrell Henderson suffered a rib injury late in the third quarter and is questionable to return, per Gary Klein of the LA Times. Henderson got up off the field and walked off with the training staff, according to ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry.

After Henderson left the game, rookie running back Jake Funk came in for the next snap for the Rams. Thus far, the former Memphis running back has a team-leading 53 rushing yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. He also made an impact in the Rams’ passing game with 3 receptions (5 targets) for 29 yards.

Despite Funk coming in for a brief moment, the only other Rams running back to get a carry is Sony Michel, who has 41 yards on 7 carries. It remains to be seen how long Henderson will be out for, but Michel has shown that he can carry the workload, dating back to his time with the New England Patriots.