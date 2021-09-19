49ers RB Elijah Mitchell suffers shoulder injury in Week 2 vs. Eagles, returns to field

Update 3:46 p.m. ET: Mitchell has returned to the contest, coincidentally following the injury to fellow rookie running back Trey Sermon. The hits keep coming for the 49ers running back room.

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is questionable to return today’s matchup at the Philadelphia Eagles with a shoulder injury. The rookie running back suffered the injury diving across the goal line for an apparent touchdown that got overturned.

The 49ers will most likely lean on JaMycal Hasty for the rest of the way as he’s gotten some work this afternoon. Trey Sermon is active but hasn’t received any touches against the Eagles.

Mitchell emerged as the Week 1 waiver wire favorite following the team’s 41-31 victory at the Detroit Lions to open the season. The first-year back from Louisiana made an impact in his NFL debut, taking 19 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. He is still being evaluated on the sidelines in the fourth quarter as the Niners try to hold off a comeback attempt from Philly.

Losing Mitchell for an extended period of time would be yet another blow to the San Francisco running back room, who already lost Raheem Mostert for the year due to injury.