Colts QB Carson Wentz suffers ankle injury in Week 2 vs. Rams

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By kate.magdziuk
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz runs the ball in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Update: Head coach Frank Reich said Wentz suffered an ankle injury and tried to return, but “there was no chance” as his ankle stiffened up.

The Indianapolis Colts are battling the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, but may have to finish off the game without their starting quarterback.

Wentz was having a good day against the Rams, going 20/31 for 247 yards with one touchdown and one interception prior to the injury. He did get sacked three times against LA’s vaunted defensive line. The Rams could’ve had more sacks if Wentz didn’t show good mobility.

Eason got work in the preseason when Wentz was sidelined due to an injury and COVID protocols. The former Georgia and Washington product is capable of throwing the ball well, but struggles with accuracy and could be in for a long day against a tough Rams defense.

In Week 1, Wentz was solid with 251 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. His production this season has been stellar, and it appears a reunion with Frank Reich has served the quarterback well.

