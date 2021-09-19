Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts’ tight end situation was a little clearer last week, sort of. With three players at the position, it was Jack Doyle led the group. However, you might want to pump the brakes a bit before reading that as a sign to give any of these players a spot in your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

Doyle led the group with four targets. He caught three passes for a mere 21 yards. But that was three catches and 21 yards more than Mo Alie-Cox had, despite being targeted twice. Rookie Kylen Granson didn’t register a look. In terms of snaps played, Doyle led with 45. Alie-Cox saw 39, and Granson played a total of seven.

This week’s opponent, the Rams, gave up 53 yards on six catches to tight ends in their season opener against the Bears last week. It’s not an easy matchup. The tight end picture is likely to change for the Colts as the season goes on too, but for now, even with an advantage for Doyle, it’s just too unstable to trust any of these players.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox.