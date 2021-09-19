 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox ahead of the Indianapolis Colts Week 2 matchup against the LA Rams.

By LTruscott
Jack Doyle of the Indianapolis Colts carries the ball against the New York Jets in the first half during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 5, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts’ tight end situation was a little clearer last week, sort of. With three players at the position, it was Jack Doyle led the group. However, you might want to pump the brakes a bit before reading that as a sign to give any of these players a spot in your fantasy football lineup.

Doyle led the group with four targets. He caught three passes for a mere 21 yards. But that was three catches and 21 yards more than Mo Alie-Cox had, despite being targeted twice. Rookie Kylen Granson didn’t register a look. In terms of snaps played, Doyle led with 45. Alie-Cox saw 39, and Granson played a total of seven.

This week’s opponent, the Rams, gave up 53 yards on six catches to tight ends in their season opener against the Bears last week. It’s not an easy matchup. The tight end picture is likely to change for the Colts as the season goes on too, but for now, even with an advantage for Doyle, it’s just too unstable to trust any of these players.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox.

