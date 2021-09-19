Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After years of splitting time between two tight ends, the Los Angeles Rams finally have a clear No. 1 at the position, Tyler Higbee. He’s finally on the radar too as a regular starter in fantasy football, which is good news for what’s a pretty thin position.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee was second on the team with five catches on six targets last week. His 68 yards were the third most of anyone on the Rams in that game. Though he was kept out of the end zone in that one, he did score five times last season.

The Rams play the Colts this week, a team that had the fourth-best defense against tight ends in fantasy scoring last season. However, the Colts gave up five receptions, 57 yards and a touchdown to two of Seattle’s tight ends last week. Plus, Indianapolis’ defense figures to have its hands full against a loaded Rams offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tyler Higbee.