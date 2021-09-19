Cooper Kupp start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a big win at home to open their season, on prime time television nonetheless. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp accounted for a big chunk of the team’s offensive production in a 34-14 win over the Bears. He’s got a chance for another big outing this week as the Rams travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Kupp finished last week’s game with 108 yards and a touchdown, including an incredible 56-yard play in the third quarter. He led the team with 10 targets, catching seven of them. He very nearly had a second touchdown, but he was ruled down just outside the goal line.

He’s clearly got a connection going with Matthew Stafford, and the two could light up the Colts this week. Indianapolis is without cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Kupp is, no surprise, looking like a must-start player every week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Cooper Kupp.