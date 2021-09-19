Robert Woods start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Robert Woods got off to a quiet start in the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener. Playing against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, Woods caught three passes for 27 yards, but he salvaged his fantasy football numbers with a fourth-quarter touchdown. Should fantasy owners be concerned heading into this Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Robert Woods

Woods was clearly second fiddle to Cooper Kupp in last week’s game, seeing just four targets compared to 10 for Kupp. Still, he came through with a late touchdown and played the second-most snaps of any receiver. Don’t overlook the fact that his incredible toe-tapping touchdown highlights just how important he can be in the red zone.

Take a deep breath, and remember that Woods is a proven performer. Don’t read too much into his usage rate last week. The Rams have a legitimate quarterback now and a pass-first mentality. He’s too good to leave on the bench based on one week’s performance.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Robert Woods.