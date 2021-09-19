Sony Michel start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams had zero problems getting around the Chicago Bears in their season opener. Running back Sony Michel, however, did not have a big role in the game, setting up the question of just how much work he’ll get going forward and whether or not he’ll be a viable fantasy option. This is not looking like the week for that to happen.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel

Michel got one rushing attempt for two yards last week, and that one game in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand for the Rams. As a new addition—they traded for him with less than one week left in the preseason—Michel is still learning the offense. It takes time. And with Darrell Henderson playing so well ahead of him on the depth chart, there’s no reason for the Rams to rush things.

The Rams are on the road to play the Indianapolis Colts this week. Michel will eventually get his turn in the team’s backfield, but I wouldn’t bet on that happening this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Sony Michel.