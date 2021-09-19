Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The season started with the potential for a running back committee for the Los Angeles Rams. However, that did not prove to be the case in last week’s season opener. Darrell Henderson had the backfield, mostly, to himself. He faces a stiffer test this week, but is still a good bet in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

Henderson rolled up 70 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries last week, along with one catch for 17 yards. He dominated touches from the Rams’ backfield, giving up a few late in the game with the results already decided. He still finished having played more than 90 percent of the offensive snaps.

The Rams play the Colts this week. Indianapolis let Seahawks running back Chris Carson run wild over them last week; he finished with 91 rushing yards on 16 carries and 26 receiving yards on three catches. It’s a great set up for Henderson, who should put up nice numbers this week too.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Darrell Henderson.