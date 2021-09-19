Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams couldn’t have asked for a better debut from their new quarterback. In a Week 1 win over the Bears, Matthew Stafford threw for 321 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, powering him to an NFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

He did a great job spreading the ball around too, connecting with three different players for his touchdown passes. And he very nearly had a fourth. Needless to say, he looks like a natural fit in Sean McVay’s offense.

Stafford and the Rams hit the road this week, for an early afternoon tilt with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It’s a great spot for Stafford. The Colts gave up four touchdown passes to Seahawks QB Russell Wilson last week, and the team will be without starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Things get a little tougher next week with the Buccaneers coming to town to play the Rams, but Stafford is money in the bank this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Matthew Stafford.