Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Last week was a tough one for the Indianapolis Colts, who lost at home to the Seattle Seahawks. We saw flashes from wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in that one, but not enough to trust him as a viable fantasy football starter, not yet at least.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman was fourth on the team in total targets, getting just four looks from quarterback Carson Wentz. He caught three of those passes, coming away with 29 yards for the effort. Zach Pascal led the receivers with five targets, but the running backs outpaced them all in throws from the quarterback. And this is with the Colts playing from behind.

The Rams defense is a tall order for even the most productive offenses. But too often last week Wentz wasn’t able to make much happen in the passing game because he was running for his life, which may be why he looked to his running backs so often. Pittman’s a capable receiver, but until we get a better sense of the Colts offense and they’re not playing a defense known for suffocating opponents, it’s best to leave him alone in fantasy formats.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Michael Pittman Jr.