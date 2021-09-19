 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Parris Campbell ahead of the Indianapolis Colts Week 2 matchup against the LA Rams.

By LTruscott
Parris Campbell #1 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell had a quiet week in the season opener. Things are unlikely to improve this week either with the Los Angeles Rams coming to town.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Parris Campbell

Campbell was targeted three times, the second-lowest total of any player getting a look from quarterback Carson Wentz in the season opener. He managed to catch just one of those throws, coming away with 24 yards to show for it.

With T.Y. Hilton out, it looked like Campbell would play a bigger role, and while it’s still early, we didn’t see that last week. Wentz leaned heavily on the running backs in the passing game, and Zach Pascal led all wide receivers. The jury is still out on Campbell,—we haven’t really seen much from him through his first two seasons because of injuries—but he’s probably not someone to trust in fantasy football until we see his role in the Colts’ passing game expand.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Parris Campbell.

More From DraftKings Nation