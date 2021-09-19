Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell had a quiet week in the season opener. Things are unlikely to improve this week either with the Los Angeles Rams coming to town.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Parris Campbell

Campbell was targeted three times, the second-lowest total of any player getting a look from quarterback Carson Wentz in the season opener. He managed to catch just one of those throws, coming away with 24 yards to show for it.

With T.Y. Hilton out, it looked like Campbell would play a bigger role, and while it’s still early, we didn’t see that last week. Wentz leaned heavily on the running backs in the passing game, and Zach Pascal led all wide receivers. The jury is still out on Campbell,—we haven’t really seen much from him through his first two seasons because of injuries—but he’s probably not someone to trust in fantasy football until we see his role in the Colts’ passing game expand.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Parris Campbell.