Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines played a bigger role in last week’s game script than many believed he would. In a loss to the Seahawks, Hines finished with 34 rushing yards on nine carries and 48 yards on six catches. This week, the Colts get a tough draw against the Rams, but Hines still has some fantasy value, despite the matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

What was most impressive about Hines’ day last week was that he led the team with eight targets. The Colts threw to their running backs a ton in that one. That has a lot to do with the terrible pass protection afforded quarterback Carson Wentz, who needed to find his running backs on quick throws to escape pressure. That’s going to be an even bigger issue this week. It’s also a good sign that Hines has a role to play in the Colts’ backfield committee, and his work in the passing game boosts his fantasy appeal going forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Nyheim Hines.