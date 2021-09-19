Jonathan Taylor start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Heading into the season, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was pegged by many to be one of the better fantasy football options at the position. He had a solid outing in Week 1, and even with a difficult matchup this week against the Los Angeles Rams, Taylor still looks like a worthy option in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Taylor led the Colts’ backfield last week with 17 carries. He had 56 rushing yards to show for it. He was also targeted seven times, catching six passes and rolling up another 60 yards to give him a decent fantasy output.

Quarterback Carson Wentz threw to his running backs on a lot of plays last week. In fact, Taylor and backfield mate Nyheim Hines saw 15 of 38 pass attempts from Wentz, who was forced to make quick throws thanks to his shoddy pass protection. That’s unlikely to change this week, which should mean a productive day in the passing game for Taylor. Playing the Rams defense means this is unlikely to be one of his better outings, but he’s involved enough in that offense to merit a spot in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jonathan Taylor.