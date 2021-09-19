Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Despite a foot injury and a stint on the COVID list that kept him out of the preseason and training camp, Carson Wentz looked healthy in his debut with the Indianapolis Colts last week. He’s got a stiff test coming to town this week, a Los Angeles Rams defense led by quarterback destroyer Aaron Donald, that takes him out of fantasy football consideration.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

Wentz threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns last week, adding another 23 yards on the ground. He did not throw an interception

but did lose a fumble. But the real story in this one was just how much he was running for his life against the Seahawks. He ended up getting sacked four times in that one and got hit even more than that. That’s a recipe for disaster against Donald and the Rams. Los Angeles’ defense had three sacks against the Bears last week.

Wentz is a borderline QB2 in the best weeks. This week he’s got an impossible task, and belongs on your bench in fantasy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Carson Wentz.