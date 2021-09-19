Zach Pascal start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal had a pretty good showing in the season opener, despite his team coming away with a loss. Pascal and the Colts are in a tough spot this week with the Los Angeles Rams coming to town, which could make it tricky if you’re looking for fantasy football help from Pascal or anyone else from Indy’s receiver room.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Zach Pascal

Pascal led all wide receivers with five targets (the running backs drew the lion’s share of looks from quarterback Carson Wentz.) He caught four passes for 43 yards, but two of those catches were touchdowns, giving him a nice fantasy flourish on the day.

Pinning down a viable starting receiver from the Colts has been a tall order for a couple of seasons now, and that doesn’t look like it’s going to change. For now, Pascal looks like a decent WR3 or Flex option, but he could end up rotating that title with Michael Pittman.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Zach Pascal.