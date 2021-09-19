KJ Hamler start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler got some attention heading into the 2021 season as a potential breakout player. That didn’t happen last week, but the second-year speedster still has plenty of appeal in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR KJ Hamler

Hamler caught three passes on four targets in Denver’s Week 1 win over the Giants. He finished the game with 41 yards. However, he could have had 50 more, had he not dropped a touchdown pass in that same contest.

Still, things are looking up for Hamler now. The Broncos lost wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to an ankle injury that’s going to keep him out for a few weeks. That makes Hamler one of the team’s starting three, and should open up more targets for him.

Denver will play the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, an especially favorable matchup as the Jags gave up nearly 300 yards through the air to a terrible Texans team last week. It makes Hamler an intriguing Flex option with real upside this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start KJ Hamler.