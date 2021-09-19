 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Trevor Lawrence ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

By TeddyRicketson
Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars delivers a pass in the pocket as he receives pressure from DeMarcus Walker #55 of the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence made his NFL debut last week against the Houston Texans. The Clemson University product took the loss but still had a decent performance for his first game. In his second game this week, he faces a much more stout defense in the Denver Broncos. He has a bright career ahead of him, but expectations have to be low for the young quarterback in this one.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence threw for 332 yards in his first career game. Unfortunately, he completed only 28 of his 51 passing attempts and his three touchdowns were matched with three interceptions. The surprising thing for the Jacksonville Jaguars was how much they struggled to run the ball in Week 1, and if they are going to take pressure off of Lawrence, they are going to need to figure that out quickly.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lawrence could be a sneaky play some weeks, but this isn’t one of them. Sit Trevor Lawrence in Week 2.

