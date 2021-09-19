Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Trevor Lawrence made his NFL debut last week against the Houston Texans. The Clemson University product took the loss but still had a decent performance for his first game. In his second game this week, he faces a much more stout defense in the Denver Broncos. He has a bright career ahead of him, but expectations have to be low for the young quarterback in this one.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence threw for 332 yards in his first career game. Unfortunately, he completed only 28 of his 51 passing attempts and his three touchdowns were matched with three interceptions. The surprising thing for the Jacksonville Jaguars was how much they struggled to run the ball in Week 1, and if they are going to take pressure off of Lawrence, they are going to need to figure that out quickly.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lawrence could be a sneaky play some weeks, but this isn’t one of them. Sit Trevor Lawrence in Week 2.