Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos are once again starting the season with a running back committee. Fortunately, both of those running backs happen to be pretty good, and with a favorable matchup waiting for them this Sunday against the Jaguars, veteran Melvin Gordon is looking like a must-start player in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon got the start last week, but he ended up in a pretty equal time share with rookie Javonte Williams. But Gordon came away with the better stats of the two. He sliced through the Giants defense, racking up 101 yards on 11 carries, finding the end zone on an incredible 70-yard run. He also caught three passes for 17 yards.

The Jaguars gave up three touchdowns to running backs last week in a loss to the Texans (two on the ground, one receiving.) So there’s plenty of production to be hard for both Gordon and Williams in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Melvin Gordon.