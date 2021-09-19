Noah Fant start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant has something that few players at his position can boast, consistency. Sure, he happens to be very good too, but for fantasy football, he’s one of those rare tight ends you can start every week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Noah Fant

Fant led the Broncos in targets in the season opener with eight. He caught six of those passes for a total of 62 yards. He probably should have had a touchdown too, but the Broncos threw to backup tight end Albert Okwuegbunam instead. Still, despite a new quarterback under center, Fant’s still got his place in that offense.

Denver’s got a great matchup this week, taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season, Jacksonville gave up an average of 13 points per game to opposing tight ends. With wide receiver Jerry Jeudy out for a while (Jeudy was second on the team in targets), Fant will be even more important to the game plan.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Noah Fant.