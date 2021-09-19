Tim Patrick start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick had himself a nice little game in Week 1. He could be on track for an even bigger outing this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Tim Patrick

Patrick was targeted four times last week—only two players had more passes coming their way. Better still, he caught all four, rolling up 39 yards and finding the end zone for his first touchdown of the year.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, the team is going to be without wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was second in targets last Sunday, for a few weeks. That will almost certainly result in more looks for Patrick. Plus, Denver has a dream matchup against a hapless Jacksonville Jaguars team that’s coming off a loss to the Texans. Patrick played well last season too, and with a shakier quarterback situation, finishing with 742 yards and six touchdowns. If he’s still available in your fantasy football league, by all means, pick him up.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tim Patrick.