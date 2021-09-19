Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After missing all but one game last season with a torn ACL, Denver Broncos wide receiver had a quiet outing in his first action in a year. Don’t let that scare you off. Courtland Sutton is an incredible talent, and he should be producing again in no time, like this week.

Sutton had just one catch on three targets last week against the Giants, with 14 yards to show for it. The team had him on a limited workload, part of the plan to ease him back in after his injury. That could change this week now that Denver’s lost Jerry Jeudy for a few weeks. Without him, Sutton is a clear No. 1 receiving option. He could feast on the a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that gave up nearly 300 yards through the air last week against the Houston Texans. You are clear to get Sutton back into your fantasy lineups.

Start Courtland Sutton.