Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Teddy Bridgewater got off to a good start with his new team last week, leading the Denver Broncos to a 27-13 win over the Giants to open the season. This week, Bridgewater and the Broncos get another favorable draw, this time against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

Denver’s new quarterback completed 28 of 36 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t turn the ball over at all either. The Broncos won’t have quite as many offensive weapons for a few weeks after losing wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who led the team with six catches and 72 yards last week. But there are still plenty of excellent options for Bridgewater to throw to, and he should be able to pad his stats nicely against the Jaguars this week.

Jacksonville gave up two touchdown passes and nearly 300 yards to Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor last week. Against a loaded Broncos team, they’re going to struggle this week, making Bridgewater a solid option in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Teddy Bridgewater.