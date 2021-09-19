Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos turned some heads when they used an early second-round pick on North Carolina running back Javonte Williams. But he’s sliding into what looks like a productive rotation with veteran Melvin Gordon with plenty of fantasy football appeal, especially this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Williams and Gordon split snaps evenly last week. The rookie did get a few more carries, rolling up 45 yards on his 14 rushing attempts. He also caught one pass, but lost four yards on the play.

Besides the even split in workload, what makes Williams an attractive option in fantasy football lineups this week is Denver’s game against the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags gave up three touchdowns and oodles of yards to running backs last week. Denver should be running out the clock by the fourth quarter, giving Williams even more time to rack up numbers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Javonte Williams.