Carlos Hyde start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Carlos Hyde was brought in as a free agent in the 2021 offseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars. That Jags had just come off of a season where undrafted free agent James Robinson had rushed for more than 1,000 yards so Hyde was assumed to maybe be involved in the passing game. Hyde ended up being the leading rusher for the Jaguars in their Week 1 contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Carlos Hyde

Hyde had nine carries for 44 yards with his longest rush of the day being 13 yards. The Jaguars did an abysmal job of running the football all around and were losing big to the Houston Texans most of their game. Hyde also had two receptions on two targets for an additional 14 yards. He and teammate James Robinson rank back-to-back as RB38 and RB39 in half-point PPR scoring formats. The Denver Broncos, the Jags Week 2 opponent, held Saquon Barkley to only 26 rushing yards last week. This is going to be a tough matchup for the Jaguars' running backs to get anything going.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Carlos Hyde.