James Robinson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

James Robinson put up the 13th 1,00 yard rushing season in Jacksonville Jaguars history in his rookie season as an undrafted free agent. The hype was real around Robinson, even with the team selecting Clemson University running back Travis Etienne with the 31st pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. When Etienne went down with an injury, the Robinson hype train was ready to leave the station. Then in Week 1, Robinson had five carries and eight total touches as the Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

If you are a James Robinson manager you have to be hoping that this outing was a fluke and it will get better. The Jaguars, unfortunately, play the Denver Broncos who just held Saquon Barkley to only 26 rushing yards in their last game. Robinson is on a teetering point where if he puts up another dud, he will likely lose his fantasy relevance. He already should have dropped down your rankings from his usage, or lack thereof, in Week 1, but I am still holding out hope for the Robinson hype train.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Robinson in Week 2 as a low-end RB2 or a flex play.