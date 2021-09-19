DJ Chark start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

DJ Chark was the Jacksonville Jaguars leading receiver in the 2020 season. The Jaguars drafted quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson University with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to try and spark life into their offense. Chark and Lawrence were able to develop enough rapport throughout the preseason that the two had a solid debut during the regular season. While the Denver Broncos were good against the run, they gave up the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers in Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR DJ Chark

Chark had 12 targets in the Week 1 matchup with the Houston Texans. While he was only able to come down with three of them, he still managed to have 81 yards and a touchdown. The volume that Chark was involved in the offense was a nice thing to see and if Lawrence keeps airing out the football like that, Chark could be a solid flex play for the rest of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Chark is entering Week 2 as a WR4 and is worthy of a start in a flex spot from how pass-heavy the Jaguars offense is expected to again be.