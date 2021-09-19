Marvin Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Marvin Jones Jr. was brought in by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent in the 2021 offseason. He previously had been a receiving threat for the Detroit Lions and he was a consistent fantasy football asset. In this revamped Jaguars offense, Jones is paired with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence to give him a reliable target to throw to. The duo wasted no time having an impact as they connected for a touchdown in their first regular-season game together last week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones had the third-most targets on the team but finished second in receiving yards. He brought in five of nine targets for 77 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown he and Lawrence connected for was in garbage time of the fourth quarter, but a touchdown is a touchdown in fantasy football. The Denver Broncos gave up the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers last week against the New York Giants and so Jones has another good matchup to make an impact.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones is going to be considered a WR3 this week and should be started in your flex spot as long as Lawrence keeps airing the ball out 50+ times a game. Start him in Week 2.